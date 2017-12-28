Boy, 4, dies after treehouse collapses on him

0

HOUSTON - A 4-year-old Texas boy died three days after a treehouse fell on him on Christmas Eve, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Kade Contreras was at a relative’s home in the Splendora area when the incident occurred Sunday. Kade, the youngest of Roy and Courtney Contreras’ four sons, suffered major head trauma and was on life-supporting machines at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, the Chronicle reported. He died Wednesday afternoon.

Courtney Contrera posted on Facebook Wednesday that “my days will never be the same without him.”

“Our sweet baby boy went home to be with Jesus today. At 4:18 p.m. I am trying really hard not to question the whys because I will never know that,” she wrote on Facebook. “All that I know for sure is that we were blessed beyond measure to be Kade Dylan's parents. My days will never be the same without him and his little voice and big smile. I can't say thank you enough for everyone and how much you lifted my family up. I'll ask one more time to lift us up in peace and understanding.”

“He had just turned 4 and was looking forward to Christmas,” said Cleveland ISD Police Chief Rex Evans, who was a spokesman for the Contreras family. “This is about as bad as it gets.”

