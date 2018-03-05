Denzel Washington connected to 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman

HOLLYWOOD - While making the rounds promoting his blockbuster film, ‘Black Panther,” Chadwick Boseman revealed that Denzel Washington paid for him to study at Oxford.
Boseman, who attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., was part of an exchange program that allowed him to study at the London university.
He revealed that the Oscar winner paid for his program in an interview with “Rolling Stone.”
Boseman took a class taught by actress Phylicia Rashad and applied to a summer program at Oxford to study theater. Although he was accepted, he couldn’t afford to go, so Boseman said Rashad stepped in
“She essentially got some celebrity friends to pay for us to go,” Boseman said.
“After we got back (from the Oxford trip), we got a benefactor letter,” Boseman said. “Denzel paid for me.”
Boseman said that once he told Washington about the Oxford trip, Washington joked, “Oh, so that’s why I’m here. You owe me money!”
