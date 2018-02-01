  • 2 injured in shooting at Calif. school; Female student suspect in custody

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Fire Department says a 15-year-old boy shot in a middle school classroom has been transported to a trauma center in critical condition.

    A department statement says a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound has been transported in fair condition Thursday morning.

    The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at Sal Castro Middle School near downtown.

    A 30-year-old woman who had unspecified minor injuries but was not shot.

    Police have arrested a female student suspect and recovered a gun.

