LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Fire Department says a 15-year-old boy shot in a middle school classroom has been transported to a trauma center in critical condition.
A department statement says a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound has been transported in fair condition Thursday morning.
The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at Sal Castro Middle School near downtown.
A 30-year-old woman who had unspecified minor injuries but was not shot.
Police have arrested a female student suspect and recovered a gun.
