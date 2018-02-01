Wintry mix possible for parts of N. Georgia as cold front moves in

ATLANTA - A wintry mix is possible for parts of north Georgia as a cold front moves in, Severe Weather Team 2 said.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said a cold front will move into northwest Georgia Thursday evening and will be out by Friday morning.
"The cold air rushing in tonight could produce a rain, snow mix in the north Georgia mountains," Minton said.
But this system won't last long. Minton said it'll be all over by 3 a.m. Friday.
Cold front moves into GA this evening and will be out by tomorrow morning. Cold air rushing in tonight could produce a rain/snow mix in the north GA mountains after midnight tonight. It's over by 3am with quick clearing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/D905CnWFuu— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 1, 2018
However, Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking another chance for wintry mix in far north Georgia Saturday night and Sunday morning before changing to all rain.
“Sunday still looks like a wet day across our area,” Minton said.
Rain moves in Sunday for most of Georgia. However, there is enough cold air to give a quick shot of freezing rain/snow/sleet to northeast GA mountains. Timing will be Midnight to 8am. It turns to all rain as the temps rise. Many updates to go. pic.twitter.com/ZfjrCxL9gE— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 1, 2018
