  • Wintry mix possible for parts of N. Georgia as cold front moves in

    By: Karen Minton , Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - A wintry mix is possible for parts of north Georgia as a cold front moves in, Severe Weather Team 2 said. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton  said a cold front will move into northwest Georgia Thursday evening and will be out by Friday morning. 

    "The cold air rushing in tonight could produce a rain, snow mix in the north Georgia mountains," Minton said. 

    But this system won't last long. Minton said it'll be all over by 3 a.m. Friday. 

     

     

    However, Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking another chance for wintry mix in far north Georgia Saturday night and Sunday morning before changing to all rain.

    “Sunday still looks like a wet day across our area,” Minton said.

     

     

     

