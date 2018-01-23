School bus full of students slides on street, crashes into car

SUTTON, MA. - A woman captured video of a school bus sliding on an icy street and into a disabled car in Massachusetts.
Cheryl Kearney Katz posted the video and photos of the aftermath on her Facebook page Tuesday morning.
The video, taken from her home, shows the school bus sliding diagonally, backwards down her street. The bus first crashes over a mailbox, and then strikes a car lodged on the sidewalk.
Katz said she was alerted to the scene when she heard someone yell, “Get out of your car! Get out of your car!”
Everyone was OK, Katz said, but she said there should’ve been a school delay to the weather.
The weather in the area at the time was light rain with near-freezing temperatures.
Katz posted pictures of students getting out of the bus and inspecting the damage.
