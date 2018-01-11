  • 22-month-old shows off major league swing

    By: ABC News

    Updated:

    Asher is 22-months-old and he's got an incredible baseball swing!

    The son of former Minor League baseball player Cory Willig has baseball in his genes.

    According to Asher's dad, their house can barely contain Asher's dingers anymore.

    "It's not just the baseballs taking damage," his father said.

    The Major Leagues better watch out! See you at the 2034 MLB draft, Asher!

    Watch the adorable video below:

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories