Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-85, police say

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly crash is blocking multiple lanes of I-85 South at Pleasantdale Road and causing heavy delays in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

    The trip time from Ga. 316 to I-285 is 117 minutes, according Channel 2's Mark Arum

    DeKalb County police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell told Channel 2 Action News a wrong-way driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. She said the driver died on the scene. The other driver sustained minor injuries. 

    Five lanes are blocked between Pleasantdale Road and I-285, Arum reported just before 7 a.m.

    Arum advises drivers use Buford Highway or Peachtree Industrial Boulevard as alternates. 

    No other details were released.

     

