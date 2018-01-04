Proud Dad: Fromm's father 'never dreamed' of this season for son, Bulldogs

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. - People in Warner Robins are proud of their hometown hero, Jake Fromm, the UGA quarterback who has helped his team get to the National Championship in his freshman year.
Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen went to Warner Robins in Houston County, where he met with some of Fromm’s family members.
There was a buzz around town and lots of support for the Georgia Bulldogs and Fromm, who played at Houston County High School just last season.
Fromm’s father returned Thursday to Warner Robins from California, where the Bulldogs beat Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl to advance to the National Championship game in Atlanta.
Emerson From said he "never dreamed" he would watch his son do the things he's done this season.
He shares how special this season has been and what makes him so proud of his son, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
Jake Fromm's hometown loves him and the Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/XB3BJM8U5w— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) January 4, 2018
