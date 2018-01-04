  • Gov. Nathan Deal declares tomorrow 'UGA Football Friday'

    By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper

    ATLANTA - Governor Nathan Deal will be cheering on the Bulldogs Monday against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

    On Thursday, Deal tweeted out a picture of the infamous Georgia “G” near the state capitol with the caption, “Here at the Capitol, I’m keeping the main thing the main thing. #committotheG #atd #uga.”

    Gov. Deal also declared Jan. 5 "UGA Football Friday."

    He's encouraging everyone to wear red and black to show support for the Dawgs!

    Georgia and Alabama kick-off at 8 p.m. at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

