Gov. Nathan Deal declares tomorrow 'UGA Football Friday'

ATLANTA - Governor Nathan Deal will be cheering on the Bulldogs Monday against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
On Thursday, Deal tweeted out a picture of the infamous Georgia “G” near the state capitol with the caption, “Here at the Capitol, I’m keeping the main thing the main thing. #committotheG #atd #uga.”
Here at the Capitol, I’m keeping the main thing the main thing. #committotheG #atd #uga pic.twitter.com/Y87qWUvJUf— Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 4, 2018
Our LIVE Team 2 Coverage of the College Football Playoff National Championship continues on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
Gov. Deal also declared Jan. 5 "UGA Football Friday."
He's encouraging everyone to wear red and black to show support for the Dawgs!
I’ve proclaimed January 5 as “#UGA Football Friday,” & I encourage fans far and wide to represent @FootballUGA tomorrow by wearing red and black. #keepchoppingwood #ATD pic.twitter.com/2zDfayeCb6— Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 4, 2018
Georgia and Alabama kick-off at 8 p.m. at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}