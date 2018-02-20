0 Woman to whoever killed her boyfriend: ‘I hope (you're) being haunted'

ATLANTA - The woman who witnessed someone shoot and kill her boyfriend while he checked on flat tires in Southeast Atlanta is calling for the killer to come forward.

Stephanie Moore says she and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Justin Edwards, had just finished dinner with friends at Café Circa in Edgewood and noticed that their rear tires were flat.

The air pump wasn’t working at the gas station where they first stopped, so they pulled into a parking lot at Memorial Drive and Boulevard last Saturday night at around 11:30. That’s when police say someone shot and killed Edwards and ran away.

“The only thing that I can really hold onto,” Moore said, “is that I was the last person that was with him, and he heard me when I told him that we loved him and that [our son] and I needed him and loved him.”

Edwards later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Moore says the shooting happened so quickly she didn’t get a good look at the killer’s face before he ran away. The couple had been together for eight years and had a 4-year-old son together named Austin.

Edwards was a logistics manager at Lockheed Martin and is being described by loved ones as a family man. Neither police or family members can figure out why someone would want him dead.

“His dad is a community activist,” Moore said. “His mom is a social worker. They help people. Justin emulated his family. He helped people. So it doesn’t make sense.”

Atlanta Police have not released any new leads or developments in the case since last week. Moore and Edwards’s families are hoping that there is surveillance video near either Café Circa or the scene of the shooting that leads to an arrest.

“I just hope the killer is not sleeping well,” Moore said. “I hope they’re being haunted.”

Friends of the family are raising money to help Moore raise her son without his father. CLICK HERE for details.

