Woman dies after Atlanta house fire

    By: Rikki Klaus

    ATLANTA - A woman severely injured early Tuesday in a northwest Atlanta house fire has died, a fire department spokesman said.

    The woman was one of two people taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after the 3 a.m. blaze in the 100 block of Scott Street, Sgt. Cortez Stafford said. 

    A man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. He was alert, Stafford said.

    Two other people were home during the fire, Stafford said. They were not injured. 

