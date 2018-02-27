Woman dies after Atlanta house fire

ATLANTA - A woman severely injured early Tuesday in a northwest Atlanta house fire has died, a fire department spokesman said.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus is speaking with investigators as they work to learn what caused the fire, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The woman was one of two people taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after the 3 a.m. blaze in the 100 block of Scott Street, Sgt. Cortez Stafford said.
A man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. He was alert, Stafford said.
Two other people were home during the fire, Stafford said. They were not injured.
