UGA fans look to national championship game after Rose Bowl win

ATLANTA - Students and residents are on a Rose Bowl high in Athens Tuesday.
Everyone is all smiles across the University of Georgia campus following Monday night's Bulldogs victory in Pasadena.
Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen talked to students who are looking to settle the national championship with Alabama.
Fans are still enjoying the Rose Bowl win, but now are setting their sights on the Crimson Tide and next week's game in Atlanta.
"Kirby was in Alabama for a while,” said student Aaron Garner. “It's our year. I honestly think so. We've got the energy. A new coaching staff. The players are on fire."
The national title game will be played in Mercedes-Benz stadium, a “home game” for the Bulldogs.
