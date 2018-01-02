WATCH: Sony Michel runs game-winning touchdown directly at Channel 2's Zach Klein

PASADENA, Calif. - The official attendance at the 2018 Rose Bowl was 92,844.
Of those nearly 100,000 people, there was not a single person who had a better view of Sony Michel’s game winning touchdown than Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein.
Klein, who was on the field waiting to report on whoever won the game, had his iPhone rolling when Michel bounced outside and into the endzone.
Michel ran directly at Klein and was immediately mobbed by his teammates, providing one of the best video clips of the entire Rose Bowl week.
So.. about that time Sony Michel ran into me in the endzone and won the 🌹 Bowl in double OT pic.twitter.com/Y1Enaof2fm— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 2, 2018
Michel’s walk-off touchdown gave the Georgia Bulldogs a 54-48 victory in the very first overtime game in Rose Bowl history.
The back-and-forth game was an instant classic and set up an all-SEC National Championship next week in Atlanta.
Georgia will face the Alabama Crimson Tide, who defeated the No. 1 Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl.
