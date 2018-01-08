0

ATLANTA - Whether you’re wearing red and black or crimson and white – this is the day that both Georgia and Alabama fans are waiting for.

UGA and the University of Alabama are playing for the National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 8 p.m.

Security at the game will elevated due to President Trump’s scheduled visit.

If you're attending the game, whatever you bring must be in a clear bag.

If you’re driving to the game, plan to be there before 4 p.m. and do not leave your firearm in your car. Traffic alert for the National Championship John Spink/AJC

Police prefer people consider taking MARTA because with the president coming to the game, traffic will be significantly impacted.

The Bulldogs and Tide made triumphant returns to Atlanta on Friday, both looking for their second victories of the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Southeastern Conference rivals play for the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night.

Between the proximity of the schools and Georgia's long national championship drought, the title game is looking like a tough ticket. The cheapest ones on the resale website StubHub as of Friday night were going for $1,400 each. The Bulldogs have not won a championship since 1980.

Alabama is making its third straight appearance in the four-year old College Football Playoff national championship game. The Crimson Tide has won four national titles since 2009 under coach Nick Saban. Georgia has not been this close to a national title since the great Herschel Walker played his last game for the Bulldogs in the 1983 Sugar Bowl against Penn State. Georgia, which beat Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl to win the '80 title, lost to the Nittany Lions in '83.

