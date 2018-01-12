Thieves break into home days after production of film wraps, police say

0

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Just days after a major movie wrapped filming at a North Fulton County home, the people who live there encountered real-life drama.

“I noticed shadowy figures coming up the stairs," said Hunter Jacques.

Jacques told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon he was home alone in his bedroom, when a quiet December evening became horrifying.

“So as I looked to investigate more on it, I noticed a guy popped out from behind with a pretty good-sized gun in his hand,” Jacques said.

Seconds earlier, a neighbor’s home surveillance camera in the 7500 block of Spalding Lane in Sandy Springs, captured five people getting out of their vehicle, breaking in through the garage and then headed up the stairs, where they encountered Jacques.

“I was freaked out. I guess that’s when I startled them, when they figured out someone was in my room,” Jacques said.

While Jacques headed for a hiding spot, the suspects headed out.

The surveillance video Wilfon obtained shows all five of them running back to their car and driving off.

In the days before the home invasion, scenes for the movie Mile 22 were filmed at the home, and Jacques believes it’s possible the big budget production attracted the would-be thieves.

“They had all their equipment stored around. Copper wire and things like that.”

With the suspects still on the run, Jacques wonders if that night in December will be the final scene of his real-life horror film.

“I’ve been sitting with my bowie knife. I don’t know if they’re coming back.”

Anyone with information about those five suspects should call Sandy Springs police at (770) 730-5600.

