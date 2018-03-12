  • Texas drill team's Chick-Fil-A cow dance goes viral

    By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    DALLAS, Tx. - A Texas high school drill team brought the “moooves” to the Dallas Grand Finale dance competition Saturday with its hilariously entertaining cow number, complete with costumes and creativity.

    The Hallsville High School Bobcat Belles dressed as Chick-Fil-A cows and danced to a mash-up of songs including “Proud to be a Cow” from Sesame Street and “Milkshake” by Kelis.

    The group had the entire gymnasium laughing, said Shelbi Nicole Crawford, who shared a video of the routine on Facebook.

    Since its posting, the video has garnered more than 12 million views on Facebook alone.

