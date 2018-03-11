'Black Panther' joining billion-dollar club

The Disney and Marvel Studios superhero film "Black Panther" has become a global sensation, with box office profits surpassing the $1 billion mark this weekend.
The film achieved the milestone Saturday, on its 26th day of release, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Black Panther" will become the No. 2 superhero film of all time in box office profits, with "The Avengers" holding the box office crown for now, The Hollywood Reporter notes.
"Black Panther" cost $200 million to make, according to IMDB.
The film has received positive reviews and has been lauded for its almost all-black cast and a story line that promotes cultural pride.
