  • 'Black Panther' joining billion-dollar club

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The Disney and Marvel Studios superhero film "Black Panther" has become a global sensation, with box office profits surpassing the $1 billion mark this weekend.

    The film achieved the milestone Saturday, on its 26th day of release, according to The Hollywood Reporter

    "Black Panther" will become the No. 2 superhero film of all time in box office profits, with "The Avengers" holding the box office crown for now, The Hollywood Reporter notes.

    "Black Panther" cost $200 million to make, according to IMDB.

    The film has received positive reviews and has been lauded for its almost all-black cast and a story line that promotes cultural pride.

