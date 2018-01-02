Dozens arrested at a house party over less than an ounce of marijuana, police say

0

Ten of the nearly 100 people arrested during a 21st birthday party over the weekend spoke exclusively to Channel 2 Action News for the first time since the incident.

Cartersville police said officers responded to a call of apparent gunshots fired early Sunday morning and something led them to believe that party goers had drugs on them.

On Monday, a parent of one of the party goers told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes she is furious because police arrested everyone since no one would claim the drugs.

Deja Heard rented the home where the party was held through Air BnB to celebrate her 21st birthday party. A flyer obtained by Channel 2 Action News advertised the party as a 'Christmas lingerie-themed' pajama party.

"I’m very sorry it happened, all of us are innocent – it's just not right," she said.

During a sit-down interview with Fernandes, the attendees described being mistreated by officers. They claimed they were tied up with zip ties, threatened with tasers and hauled off to jail. Some of the men said they were locked up in cages.

TRENDING STORIES:

Another attendee, a pregnant woman said she was verbally abused and mistreated in jail.

"I was throwing up water," she said. "The whole saying 'innocent until proven guilty' went out the window. They told me I was an unfit person to have a baby."

Six of the attendees arrested remain in jail. For some of the party goers, the arrests have already had life-altering consequences, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.

Police said they found less than an ounce of marijuana at a house party Saturday night & since no one claimed it, they arrested 70ppl for it. Some just got out today. Story at 5pm on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/OA2xQFdGX3 — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) January 2, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.