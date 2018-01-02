  • Keisha Bottoms to be sworn in as Atlanta mayor

    By: Dave Huddleston

    ATLANTA - Hours from now, Atlanta will swear in the city's 60th mayor.

    Mayor-elect Keisha Bottoms spoke at an inaugural interfaith worship service Tuesday morning, at the Impact Church on Sylvan Road.

    The inauguration begins at 1 p.m. at the King International Chapel at Morehouse College.  Afterwards, she’ll host a citizen’s reception in the City Hall Atrium, 55 Trinity Ave. SW. The free and public event begins at 5:30 p.m. 

    Bottoms defeated Mary Norwood in a Dec. 5 runoff election to succeed Kasim Reed as Atlanta's next mayor.

