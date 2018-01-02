Keisha Bottoms to be sworn in as Atlanta mayor

ATLANTA - Hours from now, Atlanta will swear in the city's 60th mayor.
Mayor-elect Keisha Bottoms spoke at an inaugural interfaith worship service Tuesday morning, at the Impact Church on Sylvan Road.
The inauguration begins at 1 p.m. at the King International Chapel at Morehouse College. Afterwards, she’ll host a citizen’s reception in the City Hall Atrium, 55 Trinity Ave. SW. The free and public event begins at 5:30 p.m.
Bottoms defeated Mary Norwood in a Dec. 5 runoff election to succeed Kasim Reed as Atlanta's next mayor.
We will livestream the inauguration on WSBTV.com beginning at 1 p.m.
We'll have LIVE coverage of the ceremony on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Ceremonies have started for @KeishaBottoms inauguration. An interfaith worship service. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/hRRIvDu3G9— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) January 2, 2018
The Happy Preacher during prayer at the Inauguration service. @KeishaBottoms @wsbtv #worshipservice pic.twitter.com/mcjkhjiJiA— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) January 2, 2018
