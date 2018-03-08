Ted's Montana Grill location gets failing health score of 56

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County chain restaurant has failed a health inspection.
The Ted’s Montana Grill on Cobb Place Lane received a score of 56 on March 6.
Channel 2's Carol Sbarge found that a team from the corporate office immediately went to the Ted’s Montana Grill in Kennesaw to fix the violations.
Director of Operations, Jason Haworth said he wants everyone to know they take food safety and sanitation very seriously.
Violations included milk in the walk-in cooler with a Feb.18 expiration date, observed food items including cheese, ham and eggs held at too warm of a temperature and observed wiping cloth next to plates in the cook line.
Haworth said they definitely have some coaching and training opportunities. He said they take violations very seriously. He said all the temperature violations have been corrected, that includes repairing some equipment.
In December, the same Ted’s Montana Grill got a 91 on its health inspection. The restaurant chain has locations throughout the country.
Haworth said Ted Montana’s Grill is one of the finest and most respectable companies in Atlanta. He said metro Atlanta is their home and the people of Atlanta are their family.
The restaurant will be re-inspected this month and we’ll let you know how they do.
