  • Officials: Technical issues at Atlanta airport causing "extensive" MARTA delays

    Updated:

    MARTA riders at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing extensive delays on the red and gold lines, officials say.

    On Thursday night, MARTA tweeted there are "extensive delays" continuing due to a technical issue at the airport.

    Channel 2 Action News is following this developing story. We'll have more updates on wsbtv.com and the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories