Officials: Technical issues at Atlanta airport causing "extensive" MARTA delays

MARTA riders at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing extensive delays on the red and gold lines, officials say.
On Thursday night, MARTA tweeted there are "extensive delays" continuing due to a technical issue at the airport.
Channel 2 Action News is following this developing story. We'll have more updates on wsbtv.com and the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Extensive delays continuing on Red & Gold lines due to a technical issue at Airport.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 12, 2018
