Teacher resigns after accidentally showing pornography video in the classroom

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A teacher is out of the job at a Sandy Springs middle school after pornographic images popped up on his screen in front of a class of 6th graders.
A district spokesperson told Channel 2's Carl Willis a physical education teacher at Sandy Springs Charter Middle School meant to show students an instructional video, instead those children were flashed with a few seconds of porn.
