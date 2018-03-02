  • Teacher resigns after accidentally showing pornography video in the classroom

    By: Carl Willis

    SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A teacher is out of the job at a Sandy Springs middle school after pornographic images popped up on his screen in front of a class of 6th graders. 

    A district spokesperson told Channel 2's Carl Willis a physical education teacher at Sandy Springs Charter Middle School meant to show students an instructional video, instead those children were flashed with a few seconds of porn.

