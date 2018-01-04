Spike in child flu cases expected soon, doctors warn

ATLANTA - Doctors say they are seeing an increase in child flu cases in the last few weeks.
Georgia is now in the “high” influenza activity level, according to Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose spoke to a Cobb County doctor who said she typically sees about 30 pediatric patients a day, and of those patients, six to 10 have flu-like symptoms.
There was a big surge of flu cases in December and doctors warn of another coming soon.
We’re talking to doctors about the expected rise in cases, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4.
