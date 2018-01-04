  • Man freezes to death hiding after crash, deputies say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MILWAUKEE - A man who ran from an accident scene and hid in some bushes was found frozen to death, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office said Wednesday. 

    Mark Henderson, 34, ran a red light around 2 p.m. Dec. 30 causing a four-car crash, then ran from the scene, according to WISN. His body was found the next day between a shed and wooden fence by his girlfriend and the homeowner, according to WISN

    Henderson was on parole for a 2012 fatal hit-and-run accident, according to WISN

    According to the Journal Sentinel, a second Milwaukee man was found frozen to death. 

    On Sunday, the newspaper said the body of John W. Boehm, 51, was found in the back of a van near his home.

    He had been drinking heavily and had gone outside to smoke cigarettes, according to a report from the Milwaukee County medical examiner's office.

    Boehm appeared to have been attempting to undress, evidence of  "paradoxical undressing," a phenomenon in which victims of hypothermia feel as though they are burning up, according to the report.

