Man freezes to death hiding after crash, deputies say

MILWAUKEE - A man who ran from an accident scene and hid in some bushes was found frozen to death, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office said Wednesday.
Mark Henderson, 34, ran a red light around 2 p.m. Dec. 30 causing a four-car crash, then ran from the scene, according to WISN. His body was found the next day between a shed and wooden fence by his girlfriend and the homeowner, according to WISN.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Story behind kick 'that changed the game' for Georgia
- Trump plans to attend Georgia-Alabama National Championship in Atlanta
- Students brace ‘dangerous cold' to go Back 2 School
Henderson was on parole for a 2012 fatal hit-and-run accident, according to WISN.
According to the Journal Sentinel, a second Milwaukee man was found frozen to death.
On Sunday, the newspaper said the body of John W. Boehm, 51, was found in the back of a van near his home.
He had been drinking heavily and had gone outside to smoke cigarettes, according to a report from the Milwaukee County medical examiner's office.
Boehm appeared to have been attempting to undress, evidence of "paradoxical undressing," a phenomenon in which victims of hypothermia feel as though they are burning up, according to the report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}