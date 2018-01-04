Water main break impacts 2,000 people in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Thousands of residents were without water Thursday after a water main break.
Crews are making repairs to a water main on Longleaf Drive near Lenox Road.
Ten fire hydrants will be impacted.
The work caused a temporary water outage for five high-rise buildings, one apartment complex, one subdivision and part of Phipps Plaza.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Story behind kick 'that changed the game' for Georgia
- Trump plans to attend Georgia-Alabama National Championship in Atlanta
- Students brace ‘dangerous cold' to go Back 2 School
The repairs have also resulted in two temporary lane closures on Phipps Boulevard between Lenox Road and Longleaf Drive In an abundance of caution, sand and salt have been distributed over the icy area, but drivers are urged to use caution and to avoid the area if possible.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}