'My bad, mom': Suspect in burglary, chase talks to Channel 2 from police car

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County police say what started as a burglary ended with the suspects leading them on a high-speed chase on a busy road.

The chase began with a break-in and burglary at the Kensington Cove subdivision. Police said the men broke in through a window and rifled through rooms and furniture, looking for anything of value.

Fulton County police got a lead on the suspects, which led to the high-speed chase along I-285, a witness told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

“Over 100 miles an hour,” tow truck driver Ramone Brown told Regan.

Brown said the pursuit came to a crashing end on Jonesboro Road and I-285.

He said the suspect lost control of the car on a turn and slammed into another car, sending it off the road.

“He hit an elderly lady getting off the highway, sending her into a ditch,” Brown said. “The suspect jumped over a fence and tried to run away. They apprehended him and now we’re just trying to get the road back open.”

He says the two suspects arrested are brothers. Regan spoke with one in the back seat of the police car.

“Did you break into the house?” Regan asked

“No,” the suspect said.

“Then why are you in custody?” Regan asked.

“I don’t know .. I have no idea, sir,” the suspect responded. “I didn’t break into the house.”

“Do you want to say anything to your mom or anybody?” Regan asked.

“My bad, mom. My bad.” the suspect responded. "I'll be home in a couple days."

The elderly driver who was run off the road was taken to a hospital. We are told she is in good condition.

