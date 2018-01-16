Man jumps from second-floor window before gunman shoots him in back, police say

0

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A local man said he had no choice but to jump from a second-floor window to get away from a shooter. But police say that gunman followed him to a neighbor's house, and shot him in the back.

“I was in the kitchen and I heard this loud bang. And at the same time my doorbell starts to ring,” a witness told Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez, asking not to be identified.

The witness told Jaquez that he will do anything to help police find the person who shot and nearly killed his neighbor.

“He tells me somebody shot him,” the witness said.

The witness described his neighbors, Wilbur Wiggins, as a nice, hard-working man who has spent the last three decades working for the McDonald's corporation.

“I’m saying who the heck would want to shoot Wilbur?” the witness said.

The shooting happened just before lunchtime Monday along Big Sage Drive.

Police say, the victim answered his door after someone rang the doorbell not knowing the suspect held a gun.

The witness said Wiggins, scared for his life, ran upstairs and hurled himself out of a second-floor window to try to get away.

“After he jumped out of the window, followed him right across though here in my yard and that’s when the guy shot him,” the witness said.

He said the suspect shot him in the back, barely missing the victim’s spine and heart. That’s when he said he rushed to Wiggin’s side while yelling to his wife to call 911.

Since this happened so fast, the witness said he didn’t get a good look at the shooter who ran away.

“The guy was moving him so quickly, so I didn’t get a good description,” he said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

