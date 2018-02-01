0 Records: Inmate ‘talent show' prompts investigation of Orange County corrections officer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County corrections officer is under investigation for her possible role in an unsanctioned talent show among inmates.

According to jail records, the alleged incident was caught on camera in the female inmates’ dormitories, but the video will not be released because it may reveal certain security measures within the jail.

The video will be reviewed by Internal Affairs.

The officer at the center of the investigation, Phytresia Carroll, had been on the job for more than seven years.

In her resignation letter she wrote, “I have been offered a new job opportunity” and listed her last day as Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hundreds of pounds of crystal meth, drugs found in metro Atlanta apartment

Man files $75K lawsuit after being forced to decapitate family dog

Firefighter killed in crash on the way home from church Her resignation came while she was placed on “no inmate contact” on Jan. 3 and temporarily reassigned to the command center where there are no inmates. She is accused of violating the Prison Rape Elimination Act, or PREA. A jail document accused her of giving winners of a talent show bag meals or breakfasts trays. Jail officials would not elaborate on the talent show. Records show she resigned before a hearing. Florida Department of Law Enforcement records show Orange County Corrections terminated her in June 2016 for violating agency policy. She was rehired the same day after a grievance hearing and her license remains active. The status of her license may change when the PREA investigation is complete. FDLE is responsible for the licensing of correctional officers.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.