ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after an incident involving a traveler at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
According to police, a man who appeared to be intoxicated became belligerent and threatening to other travelers outside of Terrapin Brewery in concourse D.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that airport personnel were called and after a brief exchange, the man jumped to a lower level and was injured due to the fall.
Video posted on Twitter shows people running and screaming after the man jumped.
Authorities said the man was taken to a local hospital. He was alert, conscious and breathing.
No charges have been filed, but the investigation continues.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}