  • Police: Man who appeared to be intoxicated jumped over railing at Atlanta airport

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after an incident involving a traveler at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

    According to police, a man who appeared to be intoxicated became belligerent and threatening to other travelers outside of Terrapin Brewery in concourse D.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News that airport personnel were called and after a brief exchange, the man jumped to a lower level and was injured due to the fall.

    Video posted on Twitter shows people running and screaming after the man jumped.

    Authorities said the man was taken to a local hospital. He was alert, conscious and breathing.

    No charges have been filed, but the investigation continues. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories