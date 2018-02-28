Man accused of pulling gun on Pizza Hut manager over incorrect order

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett police are searching for a man accused of pointing a gun at a Pizza Hut manager.
Video shows the man knocking over two computer monitors and pulling a gun on the manager, with a child nearby, at the restaurant on Singleton Road in Norcross.
Police said the suspect, identified as Trontavious Tate, 19, was upset about an incorrect order. An employee fixed the order, and police said Date got angrier when the manager told him to have a great day.
See the video of the incident, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}