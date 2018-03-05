Police capture convicted felon stuck in drainage ditch (PHOTOS)

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A convicted felon is back in jail after a chase ended in an unusual way.
Channel 2’s Craig Lucie has learned that the man police were looking for got stuck in a drainage ditch.
Conyers police were forced to call Rockdale County firefighters to come get him out.
We’re talking with police to find out how they were able to locate the suspect and exactly what charges he’s facing, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
While rescuing Joe Hobson Jr., crews at the scene made sure to document the situation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}