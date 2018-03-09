  • Police: Armed robber holds up donut shop, escapes with cash

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are searching for a masked robber who held up a donut shop. 

    The incident happened at Happy Donuts on the 300 block of Flat Shoals Avenue in southeast Atlanta. 

    A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department told Channel 2 Action News a man
    wearing a trench coat, mask and gloves entered the shop, presented a gun and told the manager to give him money.

    The manager opened the drawer and the man took about $80, police said.

    The man ran from the shop on McPherson Avenue, entered a car and drove away.

    Police do not have a car description at this time.

    The manager was uninjured and he was only person in store at time of the robbery, police said.

