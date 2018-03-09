Police: Armed robber holds up donut shop, escapes with cash

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a masked robber who held up a donut shop.
The incident happened at Happy Donuts on the 300 block of Flat Shoals Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department told Channel 2 Action News a man
wearing a trench coat, mask and gloves entered the shop, presented a gun and told the manager to give him money.
The manager opened the drawer and the man took about $80, police said.
The man ran from the shop on McPherson Avenue, entered a car and drove away.
Police do not have a car description at this time.
The manager was uninjured and he was only person in store at time of the robbery, police said.
Manager of Happy Donuts robbed at gunpoint... again... and still says that it won’t chase him away; “There are some crazy people out there, you can’t let them win.”@AudreyWSBTV has the details this morning @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/lwon5nxovX— Richard Guittar (@Photo_Guittar) March 9, 2018
