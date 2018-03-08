3 arrested after traffic stop "turned into much more" in Marietta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Marietta police said they have arrested several people early Thursday morning.
Police said the incident was near Delk Road and Franklin Gateway.
Channel 2's Chris Jose said three people were taken into custody after a traffic stop "turned into much more."
Authorities wouldn’t specify exactly what happened during the traffic stop.
