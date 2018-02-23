Pizza shop owner charged with attempted murder after fight with rival owner

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between rival pizza shop owners ended with one of them in jail.
Shaikh Ahmed, the owner of Prime Pizza, said Hamayan Rashid, the owner of Little Villa Pizza, had repeatedly removed his flyers from hotels.
Ahmed said Rashid also repeatedly threatened him.
Both men went to check on their flyers at the Best Western hotel on Phoenix Boulevard in January.
Ahmed says video shows Rashid threatening him again.
He said when he got in his car to leave, Rashid rammed him from the back with his car.
See the video that led police to charge Rashid with attempted murder, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
