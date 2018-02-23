DEA scores huge haul of drugs, weapons, cash

ATLANTA - Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency showed off meth, cocaine, guns and cash after a large seizure.
Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant was there when officials presented the drugs and nearly a million dollars Friday at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta.
We’re learning about how agents made the large bust, on Channel 2 Action News at 4
DEA Atlanta Scores Huge Haul of Heroin, Other Drugs, Large Stash of Cash & AK-47. We’ll be streaming news conference live on https://t.co/oiipSo0b1b @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/wp8txHrA3k— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) February 23, 2018
