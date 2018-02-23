  • Vehicle strikes security barrier near White House

    WASHINGTON DC - One person was arrested after the U.S. Secret Service said the driver rammed a security barrier near the White House. 

    The incident happened at 17th and E.

    The Secret Service said the vehicle did not breach the security barrier. 

    The White House was placed on lockdown. 

    The Secret Service said the vehicle did not breach the security barrier.

