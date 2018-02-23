Vehicle strikes security barrier near White House

WASHINGTON DC - One person was arrested after the U.S. Secret Service said the driver rammed a security barrier near the White House.
The incident happened at 17th and E.
The Secret Service said the vehicle did not breach the security barrier.
The White House was placed on lockdown.
We're working to learn morea details of the security situation, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4.
BREAKING: An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018
UPDATE: The vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}