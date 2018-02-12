0 Water 'bubbling' out of ground following water main break

SANDY SPRINGS - Sandy Spring police have closed a busy area after a water main break caused water to gush onto the road.

The break happened near Hammond and Roswell roads Monday morning.

Officials said crews are at the scene working to make the repairs.

Watershed told Channel 2's Mike Petchenik that it was a 12-inch main break. The impact is still under investigation.

Police put up barricades on both sides of the intersection as Atlanta Watershed begins to repair the main.

Crews will have to dig beneath Hammond Drive to get to that main to cap it. Stores in the adjacent shopping center are reporting that they have water, but that could change as they make the repairs.

"Depends on how it broke. It happens all the time. As long as nobody messed with it, if they can get it fixed and going it is what it is,” said resident Bryan Jackson.

Watershed will continue to update the progress throughout the day.

Water bubbling up out of the ground on Hammond Drive in #SandySprings. #ATL watershed says it’s a 12 inch main break. Impact still under evaluation. Roswell @ Hammond closed. Live at noon with latest. pic.twitter.com/5zVeZPhtsL — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) February 12, 2018

UPDATE: #ATL watershed says Crews are trying to determine whether the break affects a water or sewer line on Hammond. Live report coming up at noon. pic.twitter.com/um7RTqgUCo — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) February 12, 2018

