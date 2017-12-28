Roswell mother says man pulled gun on her with her 2 kids nearby

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Roswell mother is still shaken after she said a man with a gun forced her back into her apartment and robbed her as she carried her two small children.
The victim, who asked Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik not to use her name, said it happened Dec. 18 after she arrived back to her Ashley Lane apartment from dinner.
"Somebody knocked at my door and I was thinking it’s my daughter, my older daughter is 12,” she said. “I just opened it and this person was standing up.”
She told Petchenik it was a younger man, who pushed her back into the unit and put a gun to her side.
“I said ‘don’t do nothing,’ she told Petchenik. “’Don’t hurt us.’”
We'll explain what the mother did that caused the gunman to run away from the home, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
TRENDING STORIES:
- Longtime Atlanta news anchor Amanda Davis dies after suffering stroke
- Deputies: Man under influence of 'wasp' drug breaks into house, cuts throat
- Temperatures to remain near freezing Thursday morning
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}