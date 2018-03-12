0 New app uses artificial intelligence to monitor kids' online activity

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard knows firsthand how keeping track of the apps your children use every day can be overwhelming.

“As a parent, I worry about what’s going on with my kids online,” Howard said.

According to a report from the Cyberbullying Research Center, nearly 34 percent of the kids surveyed reported experiencing cyberbullying.

As technology advances, so does the way kids socialize online.

Titania Jordan said that’s where the app Bark comes in.

Bark filters messages using artificial intelligence.

“We analyze social media, texting, emails and devices,” Jordan explained. “It’s crazy the amount of data that’s coming out and going in from children’s devices. And to date, we’ve analyzed over 500 million messages.”

The service costs $9 per month, per family or $99 for the year.

Just connect you child’s devices and accounts to Bark and artificial intelligence takes over. If something is detected, parents will be notified.

“Parents think they can pick up their child’s device and spot check it. They don’t know about hidden apps, vault apps that hide photo libraries and all kinds of other things that look like a calculator app,” Jordan said. “Since the inception of Bark, we have alerted 26 families that their child is has expressed a desire to commit suicide and they had no idea until our alert brought it to their attention.”

Bark also offers their monitoring service to schools for free.

Tim Hammill works for the Westmoreland school system in Pennsylvania, where multiple schools are trying Bark.

“I think we're at a point where we need to find every innovative strategy we can find to keep students safe,” Hammill said.

Hammill told Channel 2 Action News that Bark is good at picking up on slang parents often miss.

“A parent might read a message from a student and not even realize that there is something dangerous in there,” Hammill said. “Bark is good at finding what those little underlying tones mean.”

