Missing 14-year-old girl rescued in metro Atlanta, man who took her kills himself

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a 14-year-old girl who disappeared from a Maine foster home has been found safe in Georgia and the man who took her there has killed himself.
Police had been searching for Heavenlee Benjamin for more than a week before finding her Tuesday.
Benjamin was last seen at the Readfield, Maine foster home late last month.
The Kennebec Journal reports Maine state police were working with Georgia authorities to charge 35-year-old Robert Gooden with criminal restraint but he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Smyrna home on Tuesday morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police said Heavenlee met Gooden online and appears to have left the foster home on her own.
Channel 2’s Carl Willis spoke to people in the neighborhood but they did not want to comment on the incident.
Police said it appears the Benjamin left the foster home on her own. She is now in protective custody.
The FBI said it may get involved in the investigation.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}