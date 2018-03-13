'Stocking strangler' makes unusual request for his last meal

JACKSON, Ga. - Serial killer Carlton Gary, known as the Columbus “Stocking Strangler,” said he wants his final meal to be whatever everyone else at the prison has for dinner that evening.
Gary is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
Gary declined to request a last meal. He will be receiving the institutional tray consisting of grilled hamburger, hot dog, white beans, coleslaw, and grape beverage.
Gary was convicted on three counts each of malice murder, rape and burglary for the 1977 deaths of 89-year-old Florence Scheible, 69-year-old Martha Thurmond and 74-year-old Kathleen Woodruff.
Prosecutors say Gary attacked nine elderly women in Columbus in late 1977 and early 1978. Most were choked with stockings and seven died.
Gary's lawyers say police arrested the wrong man.
Gary would be the first inmate executed by Georgia this year.
