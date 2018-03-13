Missing Cobb County man's keys found inside car near Kennesaw Mountain

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police, family, and K-9 teams spent a fifth day searching for any sign of a missing Cobb County man.
The 25-year-old may be at Kennesaw National Battlefield Park. That’s where crews found his car.
Police found David Blake’s car on March 9 parked near an over-flow lot off of Old Highway-41. The keys were still sitting in the cup holder.
Investigators first assumed he walked to the trail and may have been somewhere up on Kennesaw Mountain. But a search and rescue team with three dogs was back Tuesday morning in some of the most remote parts of the park.
And after five days: nothing.
We're talking to the man's family about his last moments with them, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
