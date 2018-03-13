  • Missing Cobb County man's keys found inside car near Kennesaw Mountain

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police, family, and K-9 teams spent a fifth day searching for any sign of a missing Cobb County man.

    The 25-year-old may be at Kennesaw National Battlefield Park. That’s where crews found his car. 

    Police found David Blake’s car on March 9 parked near an over-flow lot off of Old Highway-41. The keys were still sitting in the cup holder.

    Investigators first assumed he walked to the trail and may have been somewhere up on Kennesaw Mountain. But a search and rescue team with three dogs was back Tuesday morning in some of the most remote parts of the park.

    And after five days: nothing.

    We're talking to the man's family about his last moments with them, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing Cobb County man's keys found inside car near Kennesaw Mountain

  • Headline Goes Here

    Veteran Cobb firefighter collapses, dies hours after physical training

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Gone with the Wind' museum moving

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cobb police, APD investigating police impersonator who is assaulting women

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother-in-law who killed popular teacher sentenced to life in prison