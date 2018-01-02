Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $361 million

Feeling lucky? You can be hundreds of millions of dollars richer beginning tonight.
The jackpot for MegaMillions has been raised to $367 million from $343 million.
The cash value is approximately $225,907,000.
You can watch the drawing tonight LIVE right before the Channel 2 Action News Nighbeat at 11 p.m.
If there is not a winner for tonight’s draw, the Mega Millions jackpot will roll to $418 million for Friday.
The estimated cash value of this jackpot, based on projected sales and current interest rates, is approximately $261,576,000.
JUST IN: Mega Millions jackpot jumps from $343 million to $361 million! Next drawing is TONIGHT LIVE right before the Channel 2 Action News Nighbeat at 11 p.m. pic.twitter.com/IddCa4uEo8— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) January 2, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}