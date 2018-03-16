  • Man, child injured during shooting in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

    By: Darryn Moore

    ATLANTA - A gun battle in the middle of a northwest Atlanta neighborhood left two people injured including a child. 

    Late Thursday night police told Channel 2 Action News bullets were flying everywhere on Charlotte Place in northwest Atlanta.

    When Channel 2 Action News showed up, the crime scene unit placed down 60 evidence markers. 

    A source close to the investigation told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore a man and a child were shot.

    Officers told Moore they found an assault rifle on the ground. 

    Police are not sure what started the shootout, but a neighbor said a car sped off during the gun battle.

