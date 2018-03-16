Man, child injured during shooting in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA - A gun battle in the middle of a northwest Atlanta neighborhood left two people injured including a child.
Late Thursday night police told Channel 2 Action News bullets were flying everywhere on Charlotte Place in northwest Atlanta.
When Channel 2 Action News showed up, the crime scene unit placed down 60 evidence markers.
A source close to the investigation told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore a man and a child were shot.
Officers told Moore they found an assault rifle on the ground.
Police are not sure what started the shootout, but a neighbor said a car sped off during the gun battle.
