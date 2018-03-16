0 Local woman arrested after police say she made a bomb threat at DMV office

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of people go in and out of a Cobb County DMV every day but on Tuesday only one of them left in handcuffs.

Police told Channel 2 Action News, Polly Barfield, 53, was so frustrated at the Kennesaw Department of Driver Services office that it led to an explosive outburst.

An arrest warrant Channel 2's Matt Johnson obtained said she said out loud "If I had a bomb, I'd blow this place up!"

People we spoke to said their experiences have always been quick and easy at the office that opened in 2015.

Local officer and his 6 children lose everything in house fire They said anyone who makes a threat should expect consequences. "I can't even imagine what could have caused that, it's such a low-key spot," said Jean Migliore, a Cobb County resident. Barfield told Johnson off camera she was indeed frustrated with how long it was taking to get her paperwork done. She posted a $4,000 bond on Wednesday. She said her kids were there when she made the threat and she had no intention of actually making a bomb. Authorities said the threat made in a state government building "placed those that heard it in fear for their safety."

