0 Local officer and his 6 children lose everything in house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Just two years after he lost his wife, a DeKalb County police officer lost his home.

Now, the officer and his six children live in a hotel, and desperately need your help to get out of it.

A picture from the DeKalb County Fire Department shows what’s left of officer Marty Williams' home after the fire raced through it.

“We pretty much lost everything. I haven’t seen very much salvageable," Williams said. “We just kind of have to focus in on one task at a time and hopefully we’ll get to that point where we can say hey we have a house again.”

Out of the ashes, the children did salvage at least one precious item a memory box containing mementos from their late mother. "When my mom died all her stuff was in there and it survived." Two years after she died shortly after the birth of her last child, the family is now facing this new challenge. "I feel sad because all my stuff is gone," Williams' daughter, Anijah Mendoza, said. But now Williams' fellow officers are rushing to the family's aid, hosting a fundraiser for them with the hopes it will lift this family that's been through so much, out of the ashes. "I want to say thank you for helping," Williams said. That fundraiser will be on Friday, March 17 from 11 to 3 at the DeKalb South Precinct on Shepherd Drive in Decatur. They'll be accepting clothing and cash donations.



