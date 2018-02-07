Man accused of killing clerk, injuring another during shooting rampage

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in jail charged with shooting two gas station clerks in Floyd County Tuesday night.
Police say Rashad Nicholson, 28, walked into Hi-Tech Fuel on Burnett Ferry Road just before 9 p.m. Tuesday and shot the clerk several times. The clerk died from his injuries.
Minutes later, Nicholson walked into Elm Street Food and Beverage on North Elm Street, took money and then shot that clerk, according to investigators. The clerk was rushed to Floyd Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
Police quickly arrested Nicholson, who is charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and other crimes.
We are working to learn more about the victims and what may have led up to the shooting rampage, for Channel 2 Action News.
