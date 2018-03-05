Jury selection begins Monday in Tex McIver trial

ATLANTA - Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a local attorney accused of killing his wife.
Prosecutors said Tex McIver intentionally shot his wife, Diane, in 2016, while riding in an SUV. McIver's attorneys maintained he accidentally the fired the shot from the backseat.
Last week, attorneys on both sides were in court for a motions hearing.
McIver’s attorneys filed lengthy motions about a laundry list of items they don’t want jurors to hear when the trial begins.
The attorneys also signaled concern about seating a jury, saying that potential jurors had probably heard about the case and might have formed an opinion.
Prosecutors said they plan to call nearly 100 witnesses and believe the state’s case could take nearly a month to complete.
