Jury selection begins Monday in Tex McIver trial

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a local attorney accused of killing his wife.

    Prosecutors said Tex McIver intentionally shot his wife, Diane, in 2016, while riding in an SUV. McIver's attorneys maintained he accidentally the fired the shot from the backseat. 

    Check back each day for a live blog from the courtroom and daily video recaps. Visit our Tex McIver murder trial special section for an interactive timeline, history of the case and much more.

    Last week, attorneys on both sides were in court for a motions hearing.

    McIver’s attorneys filed lengthy motions about a laundry list of items they don’t want jurors to hear when the trial begins.

    The attorneys also signaled concern about seating a jury, saying that potential jurors had probably heard about the case and might have formed an opinion.

    Prosecutors said they plan to call nearly 100 witnesses and believe the state’s case could take nearly a month to complete.

