Doctor could play key role in trial of attorney accused of killing wife

ATLANTA - A prominent attorney accused of killing his wife will go on trial for murder next week.
Prosecutors say Claud “Tex” McIver intentionally shot his wife Diane as they drove on Piedmont Avenue on Sept. 25, 2016. He is facing a seven-count indictment, including charges of malice murder, felony murder and influencing witnesses.
McIver and his attorneys maintain he accidentally shot his wife while holding a gun in the back seat of an SUV.
Prosecutors said they plan to call nearly 100 witnesses and believe the state’s case could take nearly a month to complete.
McIver’s attorneys filed lengthy motions about a laundry list of items they don’t want jurors to hear when the trial begins. The attorneys also signaled concern about seating a jury, saying that potential jurors had probably heard about the case and might have formed an opinion.
