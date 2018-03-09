  • Early morning freeze kills portion of peach crop

    By: Berndt Petersen

    Updated:

    HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The freezing weather may have wiped large portions of the peach crop at local orchards.

    Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen traveled to Hall County Friday, where he learned that one farm lost 10 percent of the bloom.

    Areas in middle Georgia may have lost around 50 percent of their bloom. 

    The temperatures were at or below freezing Friday morning. Much of north Georgia was under a Freeze Warning through 9 a.m.

    We’re working to learn about the impact to local peach farms, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.

